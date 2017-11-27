A Team Luke Thunderbolt performs weighted squats on top of the Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. Participants performed 56 squats to represent the 56th Fighter Wing, the unit Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert was assigned to when he was killed in action in Iraq in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 21:27 Photo ID: 3985935 VIRIN: 171127-F-SX095-050 Resolution: 4051x2696 Size: 672.12 KB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout [Image 1 of 28], by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.