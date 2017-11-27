A Team Luke Thunderbolt performs weighted squats on top of the Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. Participants performed 56 squats to represent the 56th Fighter Wing, the unit Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert was assigned to when he was killed in action in Iraq in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 21:27
|Photo ID:
|3985935
|VIRIN:
|171127-F-SX095-050
|Resolution:
|4051x2696
|Size:
|672.12 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout [Image 1 of 28], by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
