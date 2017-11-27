(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout [Image 6 of 28]

    Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Team Luke Thunderbolt performs weighted squats on top of the Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. Participants performed 56 squats to represent the 56th Fighter Wing, the unit Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert was assigned to when he was killed in action in Iraq in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 21:27
    Photo ID: 3985935
    VIRIN: 171127-F-SX095-050
    Resolution: 4051x2696
    Size: 672.12 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout [Image 1 of 28], by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    KIA
    Workout
    Troy “Trojan” Gilbert

    • LEAVE A COMMENT