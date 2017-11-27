A Team Luke Thunderbolt carries a weight up the Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. The five-station workout routed participants over Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 21:27 Photo ID: 3985939 VIRIN: 171127-F-SX095-053 Resolution: 4240x2661 Size: 530.05 KB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout [Image 1 of 28], by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.