Janice Griffin holds a framed photo of her family and U.S. Army Soldiers at her home in Yorktown, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. Griffin “adopted” the Soldiers in the photo for Thanksgiving Day, 2013 and they later thanked her with the framed photo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

Local family 'adopts' service members for 30 years