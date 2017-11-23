U.S. Army Spc. Efrain Luna, 128th Aviation Brigade Advanced Individual Training student, helps Janice Deaver at her home in Yorktown, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. The Deaver family has been “adopting” U.S. service members for 30 years through the USO’s Adopt-a-Service Person program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 16:47 Photo ID: 3985675 VIRIN: 171123-F-JC454-365 Resolution: 5911x4744 Size: 4.27 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local family ‘adopts’ service members for 30 years [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.