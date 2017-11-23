Local family ‘adopts’ service members for 30 years

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 128th Aviation Brigade participate in Thanksgiving dinner at the Deaver home in Yorktown, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. The Deaver family “adopts” U.S. service members each year who are unable to spend the holiday with their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

