Local family ‘adopts’ service members for 30 years

Mark Flockhart, U.S. Air Force Hospital Langley volunteer, and U.S. Army Spc. Efrain Luna, 128th Aviation Brigade Advanced Individual Training student, discuss military culture in Yorktown, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. Flockhart is the Deaver family’s neighbor who spends each Thanksgiving with the family and the U.S. service members they “adopt,” sharing stories of his military service and his time volunteering on the military installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

