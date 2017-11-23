Mark Flockhart, U.S. Air Force Hospital Langley volunteer, and U.S. Army Spc. Efrain Luna, 128th Aviation Brigade Advanced Individual Training student, discuss military culture in Yorktown, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. Flockhart is the Deaver family’s neighbor who spends each Thanksgiving with the family and the U.S. service members they “adopt,” sharing stories of his military service and his time volunteering on the military installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 16:47
|Photo ID:
|3985681
|VIRIN:
|171123-F-JC454-372
|Resolution:
|7145x4326
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local family ‘adopts’ service members for 30 years [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT