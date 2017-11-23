(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Local family ‘adopts’ service members for 30 years [Image 3 of 7]

    Local family ‘adopts’ service members for 30 years

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Mark Flockhart, U.S. Air Force Hospital Langley volunteer, and U.S. Army Spc. Efrain Luna, 128th Aviation Brigade Advanced Individual Training student, discuss military culture in Yorktown, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. Flockhart is the Deaver family’s neighbor who spends each Thanksgiving with the family and the U.S. service members they “adopt,” sharing stories of his military service and his time volunteering on the military installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 16:47
    Photo ID: 3985681
    VIRIN: 171123-F-JC454-372
    Resolution: 7145x4326
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local family ‘adopts’ service members for 30 years [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

