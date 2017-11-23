April Griffin and her family greet U.S. Army Soldiers they “adopted” for Thanksgiving at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. More than 60 families in the local community “adopt” service members each year as part of the USO’s Adopt-a-Service Person program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 16:47 Photo ID: 3985669 VIRIN: 171123-F-JC454-001 Resolution: 4244x2852 Size: 1.71 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local family ‘adopts’ service members for 30 years [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.