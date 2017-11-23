U.S. Army Private 1st Class Justin Hatfield, 128th Aviation Brigade Advanced Individual Training student, plays football with Blaine Griffin, age 13, in Yorktown, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. This year, the Deaver family “adopted” six Soldiers from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., as part of the USO’s Adopt-a-Service Person program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 16:47
|Photo ID:
|3985673
|VIRIN:
|171123-F-JC454-124
|Resolution:
|3905x4542
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local family ‘adopts’ service members for 30 years [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
