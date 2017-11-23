U.S. Army Private 1st Class Justin Hatfield, 128th Aviation Brigade Advanced Individual Training student, pets Roxy, the Deaver family pet, at their home in Yorktown, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. Soldiers spent the day with the Deaver family members, as part of the USO’s Adopt-a-Service Person member program, where they played in the yard, prepared a traditional Thanksgiving meals and discussed military culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

Local family 'adopts' service members for 30 years