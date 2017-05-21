New York Army National Guard RSP

U.S. Army National Guard soldier, Pvt. Terran Paul from Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Command, marches with fellow soldiers to the front of a formation in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. Paul was graduating from the Recruit Sustainment Program and would be handed off to the 7th Finance Detachment in New York City. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)

