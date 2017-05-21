New York Army National Guard RSP

U.S. Army National Guard soldier, Pfc. Kyle Lamica from Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Command, leads fellow soldiers back into a formation in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. Lamica had received a promotion during a Battle Handoff Ceremony then returned to his place within the formation to prepare to graduate from the Recruit Sustainment Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)

