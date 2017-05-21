New York Army National Guard RSP

U.S. Army National Guard soldier, Pvt. Zachary Fowler from Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Command meets his unit representative from the 427th Brigade Support Battalion in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. Fowler, along with other soldiers, graduated from the Recruit Sustainment Program and was being handed off to their next unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)

