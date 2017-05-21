U.S. Army National Guard soldiers display their unit patches in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. The soldiers were transferred to the 2-108th Infantry Battalion and 427th Brigade Support Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York Army National Guard RSP [Image 1 of 25], by PFC Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.