U.S. Army National Guard soldiers display their unit patches in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. The soldiers were transferred to the 2-108th Infantry Battalion and 427th Brigade Support Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 11:49
|Photo ID:
|3417065
|VIRIN:
|170521-Z-DP681-1023
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|QUEENSBURY, NY, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENSBURY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard RSP [Image 1 of 25], by PFC Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
