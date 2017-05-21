U.S. Army National Guard soldiers are recognized for their achievements in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. Soldiers graduated from the Recruit Sustainment Program and were moving on to their next unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)
This work, New York Army National Guard RSP [Image 1 of 25], by PFC Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
