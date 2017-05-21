New York Army National Guard RSP

U.S. Army National Guard soldiers are recognized for their achievements in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. Soldiers graduated from the Recruit Sustainment Program and were moving on to their next unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)

