New York Army National Guard RSP

U.S. Army National Guard soldiers from Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Command, shake hands with their Drill Sergeant during a Battle Handoff Ceremony in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. Each soldier had reached the required amount of time in service to be promoted from the grade of Pvt. to Pv2 or Pv2 to Pfc. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)

