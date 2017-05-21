(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New York Army National Guard RSP [Image 7 of 25]

    New York Army National Guard RSP

    QUEENSBURY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard soldier, Pvt. Terran Paul from Bravo Company, Recruiting and Retention Command, receives his unit patch in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. Terran was being handed off to the 7th Finance Detachment after completing his initial entry training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:52
    Photo ID: 3417051
    VIRIN: 170520-Z-DP681-1019
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: QUEENSBURY, NY, US 
    Hometown: QUEENSBURY, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard RSP [Image 1 of 25], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

