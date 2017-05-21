U.S. Army National Guard soldier, Pvt. Terran Paul from the 7th Finance Division, stands with his family in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. Paul had just graduated from the Recruit Sustainment Program with Recruiting and Retention Command and was handed off to his new unit stationed in New York City. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 11:49
|Photo ID:
|3417073
|VIRIN:
|170521-Z-DP681-1025
|Resolution:
|4311x2877
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|QUEENSBURY, NY, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENSBURY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard RSP [Image 1 of 25], by PFC Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT