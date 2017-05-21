(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New York Army National Guard RSP [Image 1 of 25]

    New York Army National Guard RSP

    QUEENSBURY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard soldier, Pvt. Terran Paul from the 7th Finance Division, stands with his family in the Queensbury Armory, Queensbury N.Y., May 21, 2017. Paul had just graduated from the Recruit Sustainment Program with Recruiting and Retention Command and was handed off to his new unit stationed in New York City. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Andrew Valenza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:49
    Photo ID: 3417073
    VIRIN: 170521-Z-DP681-1025
    Resolution: 4311x2877
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: QUEENSBURY, NY, US 
    Hometown: QUEENSBURY, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard RSP [Image 1 of 25], by PFC Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Recruit Sustainment Program
    New York Army National Guard
    Battle Handoff Ceremony

