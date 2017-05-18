African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training

African Air Chiefs Symposium attendees participate in a group discussion in Kasane, Botswana on May 17, 2017. The purpose of the symposium is to create a forum for air chiefs from across the African continent to come together to address regional and continental issues, enhance relationships and increase cooperation. This year's conference focused on the training aspect of force development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)
