Musicians play during the closing ceremony of the 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kasane, Botswana on May 17, 2017. The closing ceremony was held in conjunction with a cultural dinner organized by the symposium’s co-host, Botswana. The dinner consisted of dancers, music from a local band, and food that reflects the culture of Botswana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)
Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 04:41
Photo ID:
|3405659
VIRIN:
|170517-F-II211-3074
Resolution:
|6532x4384
Size:
|2.13 MB
Location:
|KASANE, BW
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Krystal Ardrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
