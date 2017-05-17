African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training

Musicians play during the closing ceremony of the 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kasane, Botswana on May 17, 2017. The closing ceremony was held in conjunction with a cultural dinner organized by the symposium’s co-host, Botswana. The dinner consisted of dancers, music from a local band, and food that reflects the culture of Botswana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)

