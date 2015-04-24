(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training [Image 4 of 8]

    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training

    KASANE, BOTSWANA

    04.24.2015

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey  

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An air chief briefs during the 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kasane, Botswana, May 16, 2017. This is the seventh iteration and largest event to date. During the symposium, air chiefs participated in several round-table discussions focused on the training aspect of force development. (Courtesy photo by Botswana Defence Force Cpl. Kgomotso Mobiakgotla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2015
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 04:41
    Photo ID: 3405668
    VIRIN: 170516-F-XX111-1001
    Resolution: 3924x2808
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: KASANE, BW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Krystal Ardrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training

    TAGS

    joint
    Africa
    Botswana
    AACS
    AFAFRICA
    2017
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    African Air Chiefs Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT