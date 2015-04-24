An air chief briefs during the 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kasane, Botswana, May 16, 2017. This is the seventh iteration and largest event to date. During the symposium, air chiefs participated in several round-table discussions focused on the training aspect of force development. (Courtesy photo by Botswana Defence Force Cpl. Kgomotso Mobiakgotla)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 04:41
|Photo ID:
|3405668
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-XX111-1001
|Resolution:
|3924x2808
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|KASANE, BW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Krystal Ardrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
LEAVE A COMMENT