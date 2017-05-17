Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa commander, and Maj. Gen. Innocent S. Phatshwana, Botswana Defense Force Air Arm commander, facilitate a signing of the Association of African Air Chiefs Charter during the closing ceremony of the 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kasane, Botswana on May 17, 2017. The charter encourages members to seek opportunities to cooperate and collaborate to improve and support air operations across Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)
05.17.2017
|05.20.2017 04:41
|3405673
|170517-F-II211-3103
|5937x4241
|2.18 MB
KASANE, BW
|1
|0
|0
African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
