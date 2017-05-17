(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training [Image 6 of 8]

    African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training

    KASANE, BOTSWANA

    05.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey  

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa commander, speaks during the closing ceremony of the 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kasane, Botswana on May 17, 2017. Twenty-nine air chiefs, including the U.S., participated in this year’s symposium, making it the largest conference to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 04:41
    Location: KASANE, BW 
    joint
    Africa
    Botswana
    AACS
    AFAFRICA
    2017
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    African Air Chiefs Symposium

