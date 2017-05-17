Maj. Gen. Innocent S. Phatshwana, Botswana Defense Force Air Arm commander, speaks during the closing ceremony of the 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kasane, Botswana on May 17, 2017. This year’s symposium was co-hosted by the U.S. and Botswana. The U.S. and Botswana have a strong relationship, and the U.S. military has a long and productive history of working with the Botswana Defence Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.20.2017 04:41 Photo ID: 3405672 VIRIN: 170517-F-II211-3260 Resolution: 5416x3868 Size: 2.23 MB Location: KASANE, BW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Krystal Ardrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.