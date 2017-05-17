Dancers preform at the closing ceremony of the 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kasane, Botswana on May 17, 2017. The closing ceremony was held in conjunction with a cultural dinner organized by the symposium’s co-host, Botswana. The U.S. and Botswana have a strong relationship, and the U.S. military has a long and productive history of working with the Botswana Defence Force.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 04:41
|Photo ID:
|3405662
|VIRIN:
|170517-F-II211-3049
|Resolution:
|6778x4530
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|KASANE, BW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Krystal Ardrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training
LEAVE A COMMENT