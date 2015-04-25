Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa commander, renders a salute after laying a wreath at Lesoma Memorial Monument in Lesoma, Botswana on May 17, 2017. The air chiefs visited the monument as part of a cultural immersion trip during 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium. The monument honors 15 fallen Botswana Defence Force soldiers and one local villager who were killed in Lesoma village at a base camp in 1978 when the civil war in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) split over into Botswana (Courtesy photo by Botswana Defence Force Cpl. Kgomotso Mobiakgotla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2015 Date Posted: 05.20.2017 04:41 Photo ID: 3405667 VIRIN: 170517-F-XX111-1001 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 2.07 MB Location: KASANE, BW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Air Chiefs discuss Airman development, training [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.