Best Warrior Competitor sprints towards the finish line of the Unknown Distance Combat Run event. Competitors were required to pick up a water jug along the way and carry it to the stopping point where a helicopter waited to carry them to their next event during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 17, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by Army Sgt. Debra Cook)

Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 Photo by SGT Debra Cook. This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.