Best Warrior Competitor tosses dummy grenade at the mannequin enemy as he moves through the course under direct fire at the MOUT, Military Operation Urban Terrain event. The MOUT Course is a cumulative timed event where competitors receive a GO or NO-GO to recieve points during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 17, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by Army Sgt. Debra Cook)

Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017, by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.