Best Warrior Competitor Staff Sgt. Richard Caton endures the challenges of the Tactical Foot March event while he trudges onward to the twelve mile finish line during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 16, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center.(Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Debra Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 12:20
|Photo ID:
|3239959
|VIRIN:
|170316-Z-YN414-100
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
