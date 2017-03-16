Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017

Best Warrior Competitor Staff Sgt. Richard Caton endures the challenges of the Tactical Foot March event while he trudges onward to the twelve mile finish line during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 16, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center.(Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Debra Cook)

