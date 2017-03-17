(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 4 of 11]

    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Debra Cook 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Directly after Best Warrior Competitors finished navigating a 5-point course in the morning; they raced in the Unknown Distance Combat Run of over two miles. Competitors trudge towards the unknown stopping point carrying water bottles and weapons where a helicopter waited to fly them to their next event during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 17; 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by Army Sgt. Debra Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 12:20
    Photo ID: 3240004
    VIRIN: 170317-Z-YN414-010
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    After Best Warrior Competitors finished navigating a 5-point course in the morning
    they went directly to the Unknown Distance Combat Run of over two miles. Competitors trudge towards
    2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by Army Sgt. Debra Cook)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT