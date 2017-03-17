Directly after Best Warrior Competitors finished navigating a 5-point course in the morning; they raced in the Unknown Distance Combat Run of over two miles. Competitors trudge towards the unknown stopping point carrying water bottles and weapons where a helicopter waited to fly them to their next event during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 17; 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by Army Sgt. Debra Cook)
03.17.2017
|03.17.2017
03.18.2017 12:20
|03.18.2017 12:20
3240004
|3240004
|VIRIN:
|170317-Z-YN414-010
5184x3456
|5184x3456
9.01 MB
|9.01 MB
US
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
