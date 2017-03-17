Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017

Directly after Best Warrior Competitors finished navigating a 5-point course in the morning; they raced in the Unknown Distance Combat Run of over two miles. Competitors trudge towards the unknown stopping point carrying water bottles and weapons where a helicopter waited to fly them to their next event during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 17; 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by Army Sgt. Debra Cook)

