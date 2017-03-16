Best Warrior Competitor stops for a water fill up at the eight mile mark of the 12 Mile Ruck March event during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 16, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Debra Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 12:20
|Photo ID:
|3239962
|VIRIN:
|170316-Z-YN414-053
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
