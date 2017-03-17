Best Warrior Competitor posts security watch after being dropped off of the UH-60 Black Hawk during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 17, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by Army Sgt. Debra Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 12:20
|Photo ID:
|3240013
|VIRIN:
|170317-Z-YN414-011
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
