    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 7 of 11]

    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Debra Cook 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Best Warrior Competitors move through the MOUT, Military Operation Urban Terrain course under direct fire. The MOUT Course is a cumulative timed event where competitors receive a GO or NO-GO to recieve points during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 17, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by Army Sgt. Debra Cook)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 12:20
    Photo ID: 3239996
    VIRIN: 170317-Z-YN414-004
    Resolution: 4764x3456
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MOUT
    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Florida Army National Guard
    Camp Blanding Joint Training Center
    Military Operation Urban Terrain
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017
    Military Operation Urbain Terrain

