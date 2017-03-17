Best Warrior Competitors move through the MOUT, Military Operation Urban Terrain course under direct fire. The MOUT Course is a cumulative timed event where competitors receive a GO or NO-GO to recieve points during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 17, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by Army Sgt. Debra Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 12:20
|Photo ID:
|3239996
|VIRIN:
|170317-Z-YN414-004
|Resolution:
|4764x3456
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
