Best Warrior Competitor, Staff Sgt. Richard Caton is 2nd to finish the 12-Mile Tactical Foot March event during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 16, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Debra Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 12:20
|Photo ID:
|3239965
|VIRIN:
|170316-Z-YN414-130
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT