Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2017

Best Warrior Competitor, Staff Sgt. Richard Caton is 2nd to finish the 12-Mile Tactical Foot March event during the Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition March 16, 2017 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Debra Cook)

