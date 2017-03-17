(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 4 of 10]

    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Col. Martin Klein, U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix commander, discusses range capabilities March 17 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, during a bus tour as part of a congressional staff visit. The joint base spans more than 20 miles east to west equaling 42,000 contiguous acres. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is home to more than 80 mission partners who provide a wide range of combat capability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 09:21
    Photo ID: 3239922
    VIRIN: 170317-A-GJ885-002
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    WAREX
    JBMDL
    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    SGT Russell Toof
    ASA Dix
    WAREX 78-17-01
    U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT