    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 9 of 10]

    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Col. Martin Klein (lower left), U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix commander, discusses long-range planning with congressional staff members March 17. The joint base spans more than 20 miles east to west equaling 42,000-continguous acres. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is home to more than 80 mission partners who provide a wide range of combat capability.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 09:20
    Photo ID: 3239907
    VIRIN: 170317-A-GJ885-010
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

