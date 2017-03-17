Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Col. Martin Klein (lower left), U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix commander, discusses long-range planning with congressional staff members March 17. The joint base spans more than 20 miles east to west equaling 42,000-continguous acres. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is home to more than 80 mission partners who provide a wide range of combat capability.

