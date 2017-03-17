Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Keith Roachford, Special Projects director at the Office of U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, runs through a mission March 17 at the dismounted Soldier training system at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Roachford and other congressional staff members visited to see the various ranges and training sites of the joint base. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is home to more than 80 mission partners who provide a wide range of combat capability.

