Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeant major for Army Support Activity Ford Dix, maintains a concealed fighting position at the dismounted Soldier training system March 17 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. McKie was part of a group of senior enlisted and officers giving a tour of the joint base to congressional staff members.
03.17.2017
03.18.2017
|3239913
|170317-A-GJ885-009
|4288x2848
|1.65 MB
JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
