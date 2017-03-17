Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeant major for Army Support Activity Ford Dix, maintains a concealed fighting position at the dismounted Soldier training system March 17 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. McKie was part of a group of senior enlisted and officers giving a tour of the joint base to congressional staff members.

