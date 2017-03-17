Maj. Gen. Scottie Dean Carpenter, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 84th Training Command, briefs congressional staffers about WAREX 78-17-01 March 17at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Warrior Exercises are designed to prepare units to be combat-ready by immersing them in scenarios where they train as they would fight. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and other components are participating in the WAREX.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 09:21
|Photo ID:
|3239919
|VIRIN:
|170317-A-GJ885-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT