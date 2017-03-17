Sgt. 1st Class David Lovett (right), course coordinator at the Army Reserve's Medical Skills Training Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, shows congressional staff members a training class March 17. The day was designed to show the various ranges and training sites of the joint base. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is home to more than 80 mission partners who provide a wide range of combat capability.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 09:20 Photo ID: 3239904 VIRIN: 170317-A-GJ885-006 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.04 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.