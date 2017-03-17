Sophia Lalani, Defense and Foreign Policy advisor to U.S. Senator Cory Booker, receives assistance learning her weapon March 17 at the dismounted Soldier training system at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Lalani and other congressional staff members visited to see the various ranges and training sites of the joint base. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is home to more than 80 mission partners who provide a wide range of combat capability.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 09:20
|Photo ID:
|3239910
|VIRIN:
|170317-A-GJ885-007
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
