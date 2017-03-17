(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 2 of 10]

    Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Michael Dillard, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division, briefs congressional staffers about WAREX 78-17-01 March 17 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Warrior Exercises are designed to prepare units to be combat-ready by immersing them in scenarios where they train as they would fight. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and other components are participating in the WAREX.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 09:21
    Photo ID: 3239928
    VIRIN: 170317-A-GJ885-003
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional staff members visit Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

