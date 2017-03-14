Cable dawgs remove antenna tower

Airman 1st Class Darren Perry, 374th Communication Squadron cable and antenna system technician, ties a rope on a rotatable log periodic antenna at the Tokorozawa Communication Site, Japan, March 14, 2017. The antennas at Tokorozawa provide communication support to a variety of Department of Defense installations throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

