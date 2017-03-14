Members of the 374th Communication Squadron Cable and Antenna System Unit set up the winch line at the Tokorozawa Communication Site, Japan, March 14, 2017. The Airmen took the rotatable log periodic antenna down over a three day period to allow a road to be placed through the site for emergency vehicles to have a quicker response time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:57 Photo ID: 3235480 VIRIN: 170314-F-CB366-062 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 8.85 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cable dawgs remove antenna tower [Image 1 of 9], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.