Cable dawgs remove antenna tower

Senior Airman Javier Calvo, 374th Communication Squadron cable and antenna system technician, works to remove a transmission line on a rotatable log periodic antenna at the Tokorozawa Communication Site, Japan, March 14, 2017. The transmission line provides the transmission frequency from the control site to the receiving site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

