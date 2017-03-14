Senior Airman Javier Calvo, 374th Communication Squadron cable and antenna system technician, works to remove a transmission line on a rotatable log periodic antenna at the Tokorozawa Communication Site, Japan, March 14, 2017. The transmission line provides the transmission frequency from the control site to the receiving site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 20:58
|Photo ID:
|3235486
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-CB366-203
|Resolution:
|4754x3287
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cable dawgs remove antenna tower [Image 1 of 9], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT