Airman 1st Class Darren Perry, 374th Communication Squadron cable and antenna system technician, carries rope to a rotatable log periodic antenna at the Tokorozawa Communication Site, Japan, March 14, 2017. The cable and antenna members removed the antenna to make way for a road to be placed through the site for emergency vehicles to have a quicker response time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:57 Photo ID: 3235482 VIRIN: 170314-F-CB366-065 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 8.67 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cable dawgs remove antenna tower [Image 1 of 9], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.