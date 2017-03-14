(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower [Image 8 of 9]

    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman David Owsianka 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pelletier, 374th Communication Squadron cable and antenna system supervisor, lowers a winch line at the Tokorozawa Communication Site, Japan, March 14, 2017. The winch line is a mechanical device that is used to adjust the tension of rope that was used to help lower the rotatable log periodic antenna. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:57
    Photo ID: 3235471
    VIRIN: 170314-F-CB366-022
    Resolution: 2562x2877
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cable dawgs remove antenna tower [Image 1 of 9], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower
    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower
    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower
    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower
    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower
    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower
    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower
    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower
    Cable dawgs remove antenna tower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    maintenance
    cable dawgs
    antenna tower
    374 communications squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT