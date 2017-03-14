Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pelletier, 374th Communication Squadron cable and antenna system supervisor, lowers a winch line at the Tokorozawa Communication Site, Japan, March 14, 2017. The winch line is a mechanical device that is used to adjust the tension of rope that was used to help lower the rotatable log periodic antenna. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:57 Photo ID: 3235471 VIRIN: 170314-F-CB366-022 Resolution: 2562x2877 Size: 2.94 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cable dawgs remove antenna tower [Image 1 of 9], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.