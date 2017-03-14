Cable dawgs remove antenna tower

Members of the 374th Communication Squadron Cable and Antenna System Unit set up their trucks prior to taking down a rotatable log periodic antenna at the Tokorozawa Communication Site, Japan, March 14, 2017. Removing the antenna will allow a road to be placed through the site for emergency vehicles to have a quicker response time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
