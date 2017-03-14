Senior Airman Javier Calvo, 374th Communication Squadron cable and antenna system technician, works to remove a transmission line on a rotatable log periodic antenna at the Tokorozawa Communication Site, Japan, March 14, 2017. The antennas at Tokorozawa provide communication support to a variety of Department of Defense installations throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 20:58
|Photo ID:
|3235488
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-CB366-235
|Resolution:
|5661x3632
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Cable dawgs remove antenna tower [Image 1 of 9], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
