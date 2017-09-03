Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mathew Johnson, Charlie Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor earned the title of NCO of the Year and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brittany Barfield, Delta Co., 222nd Aviation Reg., 128th Avn. Bde. platoon sergeant earned the title of Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 9, 2017. Johnson and Barfield will represent the 128th Avn. Bde. during the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence’s competition at Fort Rucker, Ala. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

