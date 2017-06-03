Soldiers compete during simulated combat scenarios

U.S. Army Sgt. David Applegate, Charlie Company, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade instructor and NCO of the Year competitor, uses a rope to swing onto a raised log during the NCO and Advanced Individual Training Platoon Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 6, 2017. The Soldiers performed various challenges throughout the competition, such as obstacle courses, physical fitness tests, written exams and simulated combat situations to challenge them both physically and mentally. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois)

